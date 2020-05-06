Freeze Warning, Staying Windy for Thursday
Staying windy Wednesday evening and Thursday, as a cold front exits the region. We'll look for sunny skies and a warming trend into the weekend. A storm system sliding through Montana on Friday, could bring a few showers to Island Park and Yellowstone.
Thursday, cooler and windy with highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's. Winds 15-25 MPH.
Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain and SE Idaho. A slight chance of a shower near Island Park and West Yellowstone. Highs in the Plain around 70°.
Sunday, mostly sunny with highs approaching 80°.
HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING…
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT
THURSDAY…
- WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 30 expected.
- WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM MDT this
evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT
Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
