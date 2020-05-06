Freeze Warning, Staying Windy for Thursday

Local Forecast

Staying windy Wednesday evening and Thursday, as a cold front exits the region. We'll look for sunny skies and a warming trend into the weekend. A storm system sliding through Montana on Friday, could bring a few showers to Island Park and Yellowstone.

Thursday, cooler and windy with highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's. Winds 15-25 MPH.

Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain and SE Idaho. A slight chance of a shower near Island Park and West Yellowstone. Highs in the Plain around 70°.

Sunday, mostly sunny with highs approaching 80°.

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING…

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT

THURSDAY…