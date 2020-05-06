Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 5:26 pm
Published 4:59 pm

Freeze Warning, Staying Windy for Thursday

IDA_forecast_5_6
05_6_2020_Freeze_Warning

Staying windy Wednesday evening and Thursday, as a cold front exits the region. We'll look for sunny skies and a warming trend into the weekend. A storm system sliding through Montana on Friday, could bring a few showers to Island Park and Yellowstone.

Thursday, cooler and windy with highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's. Winds 15-25 MPH.

Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain and SE Idaho. A slight chance of a shower near Island Park and West Yellowstone. Highs in the Plain around 70°.

Sunday, mostly sunny with highs approaching 80°.

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING…
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT
THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
    gusts up to 55 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
    temperatures as low as 30 expected.
  • WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM MDT this
    evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT
    Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
    Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
    difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Michael Coats

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply