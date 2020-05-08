Nice weekend ahead

Local Forecast

A storm is sweeping through central Wyoming Friday night, dropping in a few showers in far Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. We'll still have some wind overnight into Saturday from this system. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Snake River Plain for Saturday morning, with lows into the mid 30's. A great weekend awaits, with sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Wet weather arrives Monday afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY:

WHAT…Temperatures ranging from 32 to 36 degrees will result

in frost formation.

in frost formation. WHERE…The Snake River Plain and Arco Desert.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's

Sunday, mostly sunny with highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.

Monday, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the lower 70's.