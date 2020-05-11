Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Week

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure off the coast is sending waves of showers and thunderstorms this week. We're looking to pick up more showers, gusty winds and cool temperatures.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 60's. Gusty winds and a risk for showers and thunderstorms. SW winds 15-35 MPH.

Wednesday, partly cloudy with a risk of showers/thunderstorms. Highs into the mid to lower 60's for the Snake River Plain. Winds 15-35 MPH.

Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's and lower 60's. Winds 15-35 MPH.

Friday, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs near 60°, with gusty winds.