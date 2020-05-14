More wind for Friday, nice weekend ahead

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure over Oregon, is moving east into our region for Friday. We'll see isolated showers and thunderstorms, gusty winds and cool temperatures. A brief ridge of high pressure, builds back in for this weekend, with sunny, warmer weather expected.

Friday, partly to mostly cloudy with a risk of showers. Gusty winds with highs into the lower 60's.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs near 70°.

Sunday, partly cloudy with highs close to 80°.

Monday, partly cloudy with a thunderstorm risk for central Idaho. Highs into the mid 70's.