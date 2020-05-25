Skip to Content
Warming this week, with a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday

A disturbance from the northwest will send in some clouds, scattered showers and breezy winds for Tuesday and Wednesday. After that clears, look for a strong ridge of high pressure with warming temperatures into the 90's.

Tuesday, Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Winds 10-15 MPH, with gusts around 20 MPH. Highs into the lower 70's.

Wednesday, Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.

Thursday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower 80's.

Friday, sunny with highs around 90° for the Snake River Plain.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

