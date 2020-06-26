Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 4:17 pm

Hot and windy Saturday, showers for Sunday

00777777777777777-3-c4d7d7874dfa

Hot and windy for Saturday, before a colder wet period of weather moves in for next week. Sunday through Tuesday, we'll see colder temperatures with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will warm us back up into the 70's and 80's, as we close out the week.

Saturday, partly cloudy with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's. Increasing winds for the afternoon with showers arriving for the evening. Winds 10-20 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Gusty winds with highs into the mid 60's.

Monday, Showers likely, mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Tuesday, A chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high into the mid 60's.

Michael Coats

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply