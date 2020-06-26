Hot and windy Saturday, showers for Sunday

Local Forecast

Hot and windy for Saturday, before a colder wet period of weather moves in for next week. Sunday through Tuesday, we'll see colder temperatures with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will warm us back up into the 70's and 80's, as we close out the week.

Saturday, partly cloudy with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's. Increasing winds for the afternoon with showers arriving for the evening. Winds 10-20 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Gusty winds with highs into the mid 60's.

Monday, Showers likely, mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Tuesday, A chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high into the mid 60's.