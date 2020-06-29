More showers for Tuesday

Local Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds and showers for Monday night and Tuesday.

​​​​​An area of low pressure over Idaho, will continue to spin slowly towards the north for Tuesday. That low, will keep us cool, with scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies. By Wednesday, we'll begin to transition to some drier weather, with just a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High pressure will begin to build back through the Intermountain West for the remainder of the week. Independence day, we'll see just a few isolated thunderstorms with highs well into the 80's.

Tuesday, cloudy with thunderstorms and rain showers. Highs into the lower to mid 60's with gusty winds.

Wednesday, still windy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with highs into the lower to mid 70's.

Thursday, sunny, warmer, with light winds. Highs for the Snake River Plain into the upper 70's and lower 80's.