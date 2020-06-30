Warming-up with a few thunderstorms for Wednesday.

Local Forecast

Our area of low pressure, delivering stormy weather, will begin to lift for Wednesday. Look for the showers gradually ending, with warmer weather building in. A second area of low pressure from Canada, brushes by the region with just a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon. With this passing low, we'll see gusty winds locally.

Wednesday, partly cloudy with highs into lower to mid 70's. Windy in the afternoon, with winds 15-25 MPH Gusts around 35 MPH. Isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.

Thursday, mostly sunny with highs into the mid 80's.

Friday, highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.