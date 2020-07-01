A few thunderstorms, warmer and breezy for Thursday and Friday

Local Forecast

Staying windy for Wednesday evening with high pressure building in from the south for Thursday and Friday. We'll still have some breezy winds Thursday afternoon.

Thursday, mostly sunny with a high into the upper 70'S and lower 80's. A slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms with breezy winds.

Friday, sunny with a high into the mid 80's. A slight chance of thunderstorms with breezy winds in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny with a slight chance of mountain thunderstorms with highs into the upper 80's.