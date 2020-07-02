Thunderstorm risk, warming temps

Local Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms late Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies. We'll have a few thunderstorms this weekend especially for our local mountains.

Friday, partly cloudy with highs into the mid to upper 80's, with a few thunderstorms. Winds 10-15 MPH, with gusts around 20 MPH.

Saturday, partly cloudy with some afternoon mountain thunderstorms, a few storms may develop in the Snake River Plain. Highs into the upper 80's.

Sunday, mountain thunderstorms with mostly sunny skies for the valleys, Highs into the lower 80's.

Monday, mostly sunny with highs into the mid 80's.