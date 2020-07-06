Local Forecast

Mostly sunny with just a few thunderstorms moving through Central Idaho for Tuesday. Windy for Tuesday, with a disturbance moving to our north. Slightly cooler temperatures for the next couple of days, with hot temps by this weekend.

Tuesday, Windy with mostly sunny skies for the Snake River Plain. Highs into the lower to mid 80's. A slight chance of Central Idaho thunderstorms.

Wednesday, sunny with highs around 80°, with breezy conditions.

Thursday, sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80's. A slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Friday and Saturday, sunny and hot with highs close to 90°.