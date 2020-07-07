Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 4:43 pm

More wind for Wednesday and Thursday, with a HOT weekend

00000000000ezgif-4-3445064a07c0

Staying windy through Thursday, as disturbances pass along the jet stream to our north. High pressure building in from the Four Corners, will push highs into the 90's for this weekend.

Wednesday, SW winds 15-35 MPH with mostly sunny skies. Highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's.

Thursday, more wind with mostly sunny skies. A slight chance of mountain thunderstorms. Highs in the Snake River Plain into the mid 80's.

Friday, hot and sunny with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.

Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower 90's.

Michael Coats

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply