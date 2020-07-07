More wind for Wednesday and Thursday, with a HOT weekend

Local Forecast

Staying windy through Thursday, as disturbances pass along the jet stream to our north. High pressure building in from the Four Corners, will push highs into the 90's for this weekend.

Wednesday, SW winds 15-35 MPH with mostly sunny skies. Highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's.

Thursday, more wind with mostly sunny skies. A slight chance of mountain thunderstorms. Highs in the Snake River Plain into the mid 80's.

Friday, hot and sunny with highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.

Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower 90's.