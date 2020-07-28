Warming trend continues, slight chance of a thunderstorm for Wednesday

Local Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms for late Tuesday, clearing as we move into Wednesday. We'll still have a slight chance of some thunderstorms in our local mountains. Otherwise, look for warming temps and mostly sunny skies as high pressure works back in.

Wednesday, highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's for the Snake River Plain. A slight chance of a thunderstorm in the upper valley and local mountains.

Thursday, sunny with highs into the mid 90's.

Friday, sunny with highs into the upper 90's and low 100's.

Saturday, sunny with highs into the upper 90's and low 100's.