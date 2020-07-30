Highs close to 100°, slight risk of thunderstorms
High pressure will continue to build to our south with increasing heat for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We'll have a slight chance of mountain thunderstorms.
Friday, sunny with highs into the upper 90's and low 100's. Winds around 10 MPH. A slight chance of mountain and foothill thunderstorms.
Saturday, highs close to 100° for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10 MPH. A slight chance of mountain and foothill thunderstorms.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT…
- WHAT…High temperatures ranging from 95 to 100 degrees
expected. High temperatures may exceed 100 degrees in Shoshone
and Richfield. Abnormally warm lows will range from around 55
degrees in the Arco Desert to the low to mid 60s in Pocatello,
Burley and the Shoshone and Richfield areas.
- WHERE…Includes the cities of Burley, Rupert, Minidoka,
Oakley, Malta, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck,
Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Mud Lake and the Craters of the Moon and
INL areas.
- WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Friday night.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
