Heat Advisory for this weekend
High pressure over the west will keep our temperatures above average. Highs will be into the 90's and low 100's this weekend with mostly sunny skies. We'll also have a slight risk of thunderstorms.
Saturday, Sunny with highs 95° to 100°. North winds around 5-10 mph. A slight chance of thunderstorms in our local mountains.
Sunday, sunny with highs into the upper 90's for the Snake River Plain.
Monday, mostly sunny with highs into the upper 90's.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT:
- WHAT…High Temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected with
abnormally warm overnight lows of 60 to 65 degrees. High
temperatures will locally exceed 100 degrees.
- WHERE…Shoshone Lava Beds area including the cities of
Shoshone, Richfield, Burley, Rupert, Minidoka, Oakley, Malta,
American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,
Blackfoot, Mud Lake and the Craters of the Moon and INL areas.
- WHEN…Until midnight MDT Saturday night.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
