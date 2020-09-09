Frost Advisory for Thursday morning

Local Forecast

Dry weather will continue, with chilly overnight and morning low's. Light winds and mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday. We have a slight chance of showers coming through western Wyoming and far eastern Idaho. Winds will pick up for Friday with warming temperatures into the upper 70's and lower 80's. The weekend looks warm and sunny with dry conditions.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost

formation. WHERE…Mud Lake area and Upper Snake River Plain including Mud

Lake, Rexburg, and Idaho Falls. WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.