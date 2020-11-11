Snow Wednesday night, Cold Thursday, Snow Friday and Saturday

Local Forecast

Scattered snow showers for Wednesday night, with a clearing, cold forecast for Thursday. We'll see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night, with clearing skies into Thursday morning. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the teens and single digits. Scattered overnight snow showers with winds 10-20 MPH.

Thursday, it will be partly sunny, with highs into the mid 30's.

Friday, another storm moves in from the northwest with gusty winds and scattered snow showers. Southwest winds 10-20 MPH, with gusts up to 30 MPH.

Saturday, chance of snow with gusty winds. Blowing snow, mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 30's. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

inches, except 10 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. WHERE…Bear River and Caribou Range including Wayan and Swan

Valley. Big Hole Mountains and Centennial Mountains including

the towns of Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.

Valley. Big Hole Mountains and Centennial Mountains including the towns of Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore. WHEN…From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

