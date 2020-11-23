Quiet and cold for Tuesday, chance of snow for Wednesday

Local Forecast

A cold front is moving off to the east tonight, with just a few isolated snow showers with gusty winds. Overnight, look for a slight chance of snow, some gusty winds slowly calming into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be into the mid to lower teens for the Snake River Plain.

For Tuesday, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with light winds. Highs are only expected to reach into the mid to lower 30's for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday, a storm system works down from the Northwest, with scattered snow showers, gusty winds and cold temps. We're not expecting to see a huge amount of snow and travel impacts should be minimal. We'll see some good snowfall in our local mountains and mountain passes. Winds will be into the 15-25 MPH range.

Thursday, a slight chance of lingering snow showers with party to mostly cloudy skies. Staying windy with highs into the lower 30's. High pressure builds back in for the weekend, with quiet weather ahead.