Areas of fog Friday and Saturday, scattered snow and rain showers on the way

A series of systems will swing through the region over the next few days and well into next week. We'll see a slight chance of snow Thursday night and Friday morning with low clouds and areas of fog. Another weak system arrives Friday night and Saturday, with a possible round of light snow. A larger system arrives Sunday morning with rain and snow showers.

For New Year's Day, we'll look for areas of fog and a slight chance of snow. Highs into the mid 20's.

Saturday, a slight chance of snow with highs into the lower 30's.

Sunday, Snow and rain showers, with a high into the mid to upper 30's.

Monday, A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid to upper 30's.