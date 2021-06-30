Above average temps with a thunderstorm risk

Local Forecast

Overnight: Lows around 60°, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Thursday: Highs into the lower 90's, with isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Gusty winds from the passing thunderstorms.

Friday: Chance of thunderstorms with highs into the lower to mid 90's.

Saturday: A slight chance of thunderstorms with highs into the mid 90's.

each day, with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. The heat may last through the 4th of July weekend or longer. WHERE…The Challis and Pahsimeroi Valleys.

WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Thursday evening.

each day, with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. The heat may last through the 4th of July weekend or longer. WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone Lava Beds,

including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey,

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 413, 422,

475 AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 2 PM

to 11 PM MDT Thursday.