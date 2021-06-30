Above average temps with a thunderstorm risk
Overnight: Lows around 60°, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Thursday: Highs into the lower 90's, with isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Gusty winds from the passing thunderstorms.
Friday: Chance of thunderstorms with highs into the lower to mid 90's.
Saturday: A slight chance of thunderstorms with highs into the mid 90's.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY:
- WHAT…Afternoon temperatures of 91 to 98 in valley locations
each day, with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. The
heat may last through the 4th of July weekend or longer.
- WHERE…The Challis and Pahsimeroi Valleys.
- WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Thursday evening.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY:
- WHAT…Afternoon temperatures of 92 to 99 in valley locations
each day, with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. The
heat may last through the 4th of July weekend or longer.
- WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone Lava Beds,
including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey,
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 413, 422,
475 AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 2 PM
to 11 PM MDT Thursday.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon
River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and
Lost River Range/Challis NF.
- IMPACTS…Both wet and dry thunderstorms are expected with
scattered coverage possible.
- OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible.
Comments