Heat Advisory expanded for Wednesday, with gusty winds
High pressure over the western states continues to pump in the heat from the south. We'll see temperature highs well into the 90's, with some spots close to 100°. We'll also see gusty winds, thanks to a passing area of low pressure and associated front moving to our northwest. This area of low pressure will temporary lower temperatures slightly through Friday.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
- WHAT…Hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s to near 100.
- WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
- WHEN…From noon Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible
reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce
risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
- WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with highs around 100.
- WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Burley, Richfield, Rupert, Heyburn
and Oakley.
- WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT Wednesday night.
- IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
