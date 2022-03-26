Sunny and warm for Sunday

TONIGHT: We will expect mostly cloudy skies with no rain or snow expected. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will only get down to the upper 30's and lower 40's.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies will cover the region tomorrow with no precipitation. Winds will be increasing to be a little breezy between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures will increase into tomorrow beating possible record highs in the process by getting up to the 70's.

LONG TERM: After a dry past few days and dry weekend, we are expecting to have a wet outlook once we get into the work week. Clouds will build on Monday with rain and mountain snow following on Tuesday. We then dry out for Wednesday before receiving more snow and rain on Thursday. Next weekend then looks to clear up again. Winds will be very gusty on Monday between 20-30 mph in the valleys at times and this can continue into Tuesday. Winds calm down for Wednesday before picking back up on Thursday. High temperatures will look to decrease for much of the week. High's go down to the 60's for Monday and down to the 50's for Tuesday. High's look to stay consistent in the 50's for the rest of the work week.