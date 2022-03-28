Rain, snow, and winds start late tonight and continue into Tuesday

TONIGHT: We are expecting isolated rain and snow showers to get into the region in the late night hours and continue into the overnight and early morning hours tomorrow. Valleys will have all rain and snow will only be found in the mountain peaks. Winds will continue to be breezy between 15-25 mph throughout tonight. Low temperatures are expected to get down to the upper 30's and 40's.

TOMORROW: The rain and snow showers will continue to be isolated and stick around for much of the day on Tuesday. More of the focus with these showers will be for the Snake River Plain with rain accumulation up to almost a half inch possible, but these showers can occur anywhere within the region too. A thunderstorm is also possible with this group of rain showers. Winds will be slightly calmer compared to tonight, but are still expected to be 10-20 mph. High temperatures decrease by as much as 10 to 15 degrees by only getting up to the 50's.

LONG TERM: We expect to dry up for Tuesday night leading into Wednesday. More isolated rain and snow showers though will come back on Thursday morning before we clear things up for next weekend. Winds will be much calmer for Wednesday before picking up to 20-30 mph again for Thursday. High temperatures could decrease again Thursday to the upper 40's before another warm up will bring the high's back to the 60's by Sunday.