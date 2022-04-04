High Wind Warning through Tuesday with scattered snow and rain

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT TUESDAY

WHAT…West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

WHERE…All of the Snake River plain, eastern Magic Valley, the higher elevations of the central Idaho mountains, the southern hills and Albion Mountains, the Raft River region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin County and the Oneida region, the Bear Lake Valley, and the eastern highlands from the Blackfoot Mountains to the Teton Valley and Centennial Mountains.

WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday. Strongest wind will be this evening with a peak likely late tonight. The strongest wind on Tuesday should be in the eastern Magic Valley and the mountains and valleys to the south.

IMPACTS…Damaging wind will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Overnight: gusty winds at 30-55 MPH, with scattered snow and rain showers. Lows into the mid to upper 40's.

Tuesday: Slight chance of rain and snow in eastern Idaho, with snow in Jackson and areas close to the Wyoming border. Areas of blowing dust with winds at 20-45 MPH. Highs into the mid 40's.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs around 50°, winds at 10-20 MPH.