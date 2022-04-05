Cool and a little breezy for Wednesday

We're seeing the winds calm just a bit heading into Wednesday, with colder temperatures behind the recent cold front. There's a slight chance of rain and snow for areas close to the continental divide. High pressure will build back in for the next couple of days, before another cold front sweeps in this weekend. Temperatures are expected to rise to above normal levels before the weekend front. Tonight, we'll see gusty winds with some blowing dust and lows into the lower 20's. Look for northwest winds at 15-25 MPH, with the winds slowly calming down overnight. For this Wednesday, we'll see sunny skies with highs into the upper 40's to the lower 50's in the Snake River Plain. Winds for Wednesday will average around 10 MPH. Thursday, will be mostly sunny with highs close to 60°, with winds around 5-10 MPH. Friday, mostly sunny skies with highs going well above average, into the lower 70's. Temperatures will fall for Saturday afternoon with increasing winds and scattered snow showers into Sunday.