High Wind Warning and Wind Advisories

Cold air after the frontal boundary from yesterday will continue to make for windy conditions today. Snake River Plain will experience 25-35 mph winds with the potential for more gusts up to 50+ mph, falling under a Wind Advisory. The High Wind Warning, which most of east Idaho was under yesterday has expired, except for the lower valley areas along I-84 south of Rupert and Twin Falls and into western Wyoming, in and around Jackson Hole and Wilson. These advisories continue past sunset and warning remain in effect until evening at 6pm. Combined with some wintry weather showers/snow that the front stirred up, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Salmon and mountain counties in western Wyoming through the midday.

Sun does make an appearance today, but with blowing dust in the region due to gusty sustained winds, it will seem hazy and will do little to warm things up. Highs for the valley in the mid 40's, mountains communities in the 33-37 range. Lows tonight reflect the influx on cold air from the westerly winds and it will be in the 20's with limited warming tomorrow, highs remaining the 40's. 50's for Thursday and 60's/70's for Friday and Saturday. But changes come with another potent front Sunday and we lower the boom on temperatures and go below normal for this time of year, hitting the 40's on Sunday and lousy weather around with shower chances.

