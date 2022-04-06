Sunny and slightly warmer and less wind

You want some nicer weather? More sun and less wind today, only in the 40's for most of us. We start in the 20's with a slight wind chill and temps will take us into the 70's by weekend. Another system kills that momentum with shower chances and colder air into Saturday and Sunday. Highs below normal seasonal averages in April of 55-60 as the plummet with a cold frontal system to the mid 40's. Mountains will see lows returning to the teens.

SSW winds, calmer than previous days, 5-15mph with gusts to 20.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather