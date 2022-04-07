Sunny and warmer today and tomorrow

As high pressure eases to the south and east, another frontal boundary dashes into Idaho by Friday morning to the west and increasing cloudiness and winds will be back this weekend with a much cooler forecast. However, today and tomorrow bring more warmth with highs around 60 today, mid 50's into mountain communities. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30's, then we approach 70 for tomorrow before the front. Normal conditions this time of the year average at 55-60, so this is what it should feel like for April.

Your weekend will be colder and windy unfortunately and we take temperatures with scattered shower chances, even snow Tuesday, into the 40's and dropping subsequently into the week. Lows next week plummet again into the twenties and teens.