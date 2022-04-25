Cold front for Tuesday with winds and a few showers

A cold front is moving through the region for Tuesday. We'll see a few isolated showers into the mountains with a rain/snow mix.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows into the upper 30's with winds at 10-25 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high into the mid 60's. We'll see a few showers into the mountains and foothills. There will be a slight chance of snow and rain for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 15-25 MPH, with gusts around 30 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs into the mid 60's, winds 10-25 MPH.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs into the lower 60's.

FRIDAY: A chance of rain and snow showers, mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 50's.