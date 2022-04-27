Rain, Snow, Thunderstorms and winds for Thursday and Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday evening, drying out overnight into the morning. Another system is moving through the region, arriving Thursday afternoon.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with drying conditions. Lows into the mid 30's, with winds 15-25 MPH.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers with a thunderstorm risk, gusty winds into the 15-25 MPH range, highs into the upper 50's to the lower 60's for the Snake River Plain. Scattered mountain snow showers with more scattered rain and snow showers overnight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: A chance of rain and snow with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs into the mid 50's for the Plain and surrounding valleys. Gusty winds, with wind speeds at 15-25 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning and mid-day with increasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs into the lower 60's with scattered snow and rain showers into the evening and overnight into Sunday.