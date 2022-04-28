Gusty Winds with scattered snow, rain and a few thunderstorms

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY EVENING TO 3 PM FRIDAY:

WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH expected.

WHERE…The Lower Snake Plain and adjacent mountains, including but not limited to Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Downey and Lava Hot Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15.

WHEN…From 9 PM Thursday evening to 3 PM Friday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility. Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects before the strong winds begin. Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

OVERNIGHT: Chance of rain and snow with lows into the mid 30's for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 10-15 MPH, with gusts at 20-30 MPH. Stronger wind speeds possible in the Lower Snake River Plain and Magic Valley.

FRIDAY: Rain and snow showers in the morning and mid-day, with drying conditions through the afternoon and evening. Highs into the mid 50's, with gusty winds in the 15-35 MPH range.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the lower 60's with winds at 10-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 50's.