Stormy Weather continues

Cooler temperatures today, in the upper 50's to near 60 for the valley. Lower 50's for Jackson and mountain communities with good chances for showers/storms especially later in the day. Wind Advisory is in effect for the lower portions of I-15, I-84 and I-86 beyond Blackfoot to north of Preston and west to Twin Falls. Winds will shift to the south this afternoon and hit 15+ mph and gusts may exceed 35mph. Gustier winds, hail, and lightning will accompany multi-cell thunderstorms across the region.

High pressure will ease us into calmer conditions by Saturday but Friday may bring cold rains with some snow into the valley, and accumulating snow into the mountain communities.

