A short break in the wet weather for Saturday

We'll see a short break with the wet weather pattern for Saturday, as a surface high pressure system sweeps through. More scattered rain and snow showers will move through the region for Sunday.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers late. Highs into the upper 50's to the lower 60's, winds at 10-15 MPH. Saturday night, we'll see scattered rain and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. Lows into the upper 30's for the Snake River Plain.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and snow showers with a few thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 50's, with winds at 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs into the lower 60's. Showers arriving late Monday into Tuesday.