Cooler Monday with more chances for snow and rain

TONIGHT: Isolated rain and snow showers will continue to come through the region becoming more isolated out in the southern highlands and in western WY for the overnight hours. Winds will finally start to calm down to be only between 5-10 mph. Low's get all the way down to the 20's and low 30's for the early morning.

TOMORROW: We are expecting even more rain and snow showers within the region for tomorrow. The valleys could even see some snow showers for the early morning hours. The good news is there should be less numerous showers than the one's we had Sunday which means it shouldn't rain/snow as much. Winds will ramp up to be between 20-25 mph. High temperatures only get into the 40's.

LONG TERM: Rain and snow showers finally become scarce and few for Tuesday and Wednesday before we have our next big batch of rain and snow coming back for Thursday and Friday. Next weekend should be mostly dry after that. Winds will ramp up to be very gusty on Thursday and Friday after being calm for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures increase into the 50's and 60's by the middle of the week and stick around there for the rest of the week.