Windy Wednesday, high winds for Thursday with a slight chance of wet weather
A strong cold front will arrive Wednesday evening. Look for breezy conditions for Wednesday, ahead of the cold front, with high winds behind the front.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with lows into the lower 40's with winds at 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the mid 70's. Gusty winds throughout the region with, a slight chance of mountain showers. Winds at 20-30 MPH with gusts above 30 MPH.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 50's, gusty winds at 25-45 MPH.
HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…
- WHAT…Southwest to West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50
mph possible.
- WHERE…Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
- WHEN…From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
- IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
