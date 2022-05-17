Windy Wednesday, high winds for Thursday with a slight chance of wet weather

A strong cold front will arrive Wednesday evening. Look for breezy conditions for Wednesday, ahead of the cold front, with high winds behind the front.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with lows into the lower 40's with winds at 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the mid 70's. Gusty winds throughout the region with, a slight chance of mountain showers. Winds at 20-30 MPH with gusts above 30 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 50's, gusty winds at 25-45 MPH.

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…