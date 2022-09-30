Chance of showers this weekend with highs in the 60’s

An area of low pressure remains overhead for Saturday and Sunday. Look for partly cloudy skies, chance of showers with highs in the 60’s this Saturday and Sunday.

We’re seeing a few thunderstorms for Friday evening, mostly into the higher elevations. A few storms are moving through the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Scattered showers will be possible with winds at 10 mph.

Sunday, the area of low pressure slowly moves east, taking most of the shower threats with it. We’ll still have a few isolated showers, with highs around 65°.

High pressure returns for Monday and Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and warming temps back into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.