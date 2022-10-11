We continue to get the benefit of dry conditions for the region. Above average temperatures will keep us in a dry pattern for the next 8 days. Some clouds mixed with smoke today and lower temps than yesterday, upper 60's for the valley and freeze warning for tonight from American Falls to Island Park.

Frost Advisory for the southern valley areas. Low 60's today for mountains and parks. Winds will continue from the WSW 10-20+. Lows will be in the 30's for most of us as the day cools and front passes by with no precip expected. We ramp back up to the low 70's for the rest of the week and plenty of sunshine. We'll be about 10 degrees above average of 63 this time of year for Idaho Falls.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather