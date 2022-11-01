High Wind Warning tonight ahead of slushy/snowy night

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING:

WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

WHERE…The Snake River plain…Mud Lake Desert…and Eastern Magic Valley, including the towns and cities of Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Saint Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley.

WHEN…From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Wind will increase during the morning, by 6 PM should reach 30 to 35mph, with a peak wind between 3 AM and 7 AM Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects could be blown around. Blowing dust can close highways temporarily.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is expected to reduce visibility severely, especially in the Roberts area north of Idaho Falls and areas between American Falls and Pocatello.

Highs will be warmer than normal - low 60's today with lows tonight heading toward freezing! Good snow making temps around 32 so blowing dust, snow, sleet, graupel, and sleet will make for a sloppy start.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather