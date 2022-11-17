Cold and breezy, wind chill warning issued

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MST FRIDAY:

WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Ashton, Tetnoia and Driggs.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MST Friday.

IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Thursday night and early Friday morning, mostly cloudy skies with a gradual clearing. A low around 0°, wind chill values as low as -15°. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday, cold and sunny with a high near 23°. Wind chill values as low as -10°. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday, cold and sunny with a high near 24°. Wind chill values as low as -10°.