Cold and breezy, wind chill warning issued

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MST FRIDAY:

  • WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
  • WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Ashton, Tetnoia and Driggs.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Thursday night and early Friday morning, mostly cloudy skies with a gradual clearing. A low around 0°, wind chill values as low as -15°. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday, cold and sunny with a high near 23°. Wind chill values as low as -10°. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday, cold and sunny with a high near 24°. Wind chill values as low as -10°.

