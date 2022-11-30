Winter storm watches and warnings for tomorrow

Warmer today with windy snow showers affecting outlying areas this morning, highs will be around freezing in the valley. 20's for mountains with snow through the day. Mountains may see a couple feet of snow, 6-12" in Jackson. Storm advisories and warnings in effect tomorrow morning until Friday morning. 2-4" in valley areas and winds will make visibility a problem. W-20+mph into Thursday and Friday with ultra cold wind chills below zero. Friday will be windy and you can shovel on Saturday, before more snow on Sunday. Download our weather app to stay ahead of the storm.

