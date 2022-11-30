Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings for Thursday and Friday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY
TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
    inches, except 8 to 16 inches headed out towards Ashton and
    the Teton Valley. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
  • WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
  • WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind
    gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and
    drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 5 PM
MST FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
    inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
  • WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
    Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
    Rockland, and Holbrook
  • WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind
    gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and
    drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO
5 PM MST FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
    18 inches, except 14 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations
    above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
  • WHERE…Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan
    Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
  • WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
    hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
    commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of
    blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the
    backcountry.
