Sunday, cold with a mostly cloudy sky, with a high near 19°. Scattered snow showers, mostly in the mountains.

Saturday, cold and mostly cloudy, with a high near 20°

Thursday, a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. A high near 27°, north winds 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight, areas of fog with a few snow flurries. A low around 13°, north winds around 5 mph.

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

