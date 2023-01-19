Areas of fog and light snow overnight; colder temperatures for Friday and this weekend

Overnight, a slight chance of snow with areas of fog. Light winds around 5 mph, with a low temperature around 8°.

For our Friday, we’ll see patchy fog for the morning, with partly cloudy skies in the midday and afternoon. Highs in the lower 20’s with light winds.

Clouds will push back into the Plain for Friday night, with lows around 9°.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday, with a high in the lower 20’s.

A storm system will sweep out of Montana Sunday, with snow in our local mountains near the Wyoming and Montana state lines. A high close to 20°, for the Snake River Plain.