Cloudy with light snow around

Winter weather advisories for Lemhi County/Salmon and back toward Twin Falls with potential for traces to 2" of snow for lower elevations. Highs for the area of Idaho Falls and Pocatello peak in the upper 20's to just past freezing at 33. Light winds will spin wind chills to the single digits this morning and well below 0 (-15 below) for Jackson Hole this morning. Lower 20's for highs in the western Wyoming today.

Cloudy with light snow and patchy dense fog and possible slick conditions for most of the region and the dry cold air continues for eastern Idaho.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES IN THE VALLEYS AND 4 TO 8 INCHES IN MOUNTAINS ABOVE 6000 FEET MSL. * WHERE...EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY, SOUTH HILLS, AND ALBION MOUNTAINS INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO BURLEY, RUPERT, HEYBURN, OAKLEY, ALBION, AND ALMO. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather