WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AND WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT THROUGH TOMORROW AT 5PM. Strong band of snow is moving over I-15 to the east and will cover Shelley and move into Idaho Falls. Be aware of blowing snows and low visibility with winds 30+. Jeff Roper

