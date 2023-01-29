Arctic cold air settles in tonight and Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies are expected with some patchy blowing snow conditions possible early in the evening. No snow showers are expected. Winds will be breezy for the early evening hours before calming down into the late-night hours. Low temperatures decrease down between -10 and -30 with wind chills as low as -30 and -40 possible.



TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies will be across all of eastern ID and western WY for Monday with no snow expected. Winds should be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures only get into the single digits.



LONG TERM: We are expecting most of the week to remain pretty dry. Besides a slim chance of snow at the Continental Divide, scattered snow showers aren't expected back into the region until Friday. Winds remain light until ramping up on Friday. High temperatures increase a little for Tuesday, but mainly start to increase more on Wednesday with high's back in the 10's and teens. By Friday, high's are back into the lower 30's.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY for Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.



WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST MONDAY for ALL of central and eastern ID, and Yellowstone National Park.



WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST MONDAY for Jackson Hole and Lincoln County.