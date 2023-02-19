Heavy mountain snow and windy conditions coming for the beginning of the week

TONIGHT: Isolated mountain snow showers will continue to be across the highlands east of the Snake River Plain and also into areas of western WY. The rest of the region will see cloudy skies with a stray chance at some snow throughout the night. Winds will stay very breezy between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Low temperatures go down to the 20's.



TOMORROW: The snow showers will be more scattered across the region, but only for the mountains. We are expecting snow showers throughout the day for the mountains from central ID all the way over to western WY with only isolated chances of snow and rain showers going into the valleys. Winds will ramp up to be between 20-30 mph for most of the day and gusts can get up to 45 mph. This could bring along blowing snow conditions too. High temperatures get into the low to upper 30's.



LONG TERM: Heavy snow showers with gusty winds continue into Monday night and Tuesday morning with road closures very possible due to blowing snow. On Tuesday afternoon, the snow showers become a lot more isolated across the region. By the end of Tuesday, we are expecting about a half inch to an inch of snow for the valleys, 4 to 8 inches of snow for the valleys around the mountains(central ID, SE Idaho, Swan Valley, Teton Valley, Jackson Hole), and up to 2 and 3 feet of snow along the mountain tops. Isolated mountain snow showers though persist through Wednesday and Thursday before drying up at the end of the week. We are looking at another push of scattered snow showers to follow next weekend. The winds will be very gusty all the way into Wednesday before calming down a little for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures stay in the 30's for one more day on Tuesday before dropping a lot on Wednesday. Wednesday's high's go down into the teens and lower 20's with the lows dropping below zero. High temperatures slowly increase back into the lower 30's in time for next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY for Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.



WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY for Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Jackson Hole, Teton Mountains, and Yellowstone National Park.



WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON for Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.