More snow coming Sunday

TONIGHT: We will have scattered snow showers in our local mountains with dry, cloudy conditions in for the valleys tonight. Winds will be have a few breezes up to 15 to 20 mph, but are expected to be fairly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get into the teens.



TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers are expected for everyone heading into Sunday throughout most of the day. Snowfall accumulation by the end of Sunday gives about an inch or two of snow to the valleys, two to four inches to the mountains, and four to eight inches in areas around Yellowstone and Island Park. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures reach the upper 20's.



LONG TERM: Stray snow showers are leftover for Monday and Tuesday before we have more scattered mountain snow showers and valley rain showers coming for Wednesday and most of the rest of the week. Those showers could even last into next weekend. Winds will be calm for most of the week, with breezy conditions expected to pick up by Friday. High temperatures increase slowly into the work week with high's back into the upper 30's and lower 40's by Wednesday. They will look to remain into the upper 30's and lower 40's into next weekend too.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Teton Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Emigration Summit, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SUNDAY for The Frank Church Wilderness, Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Lost River Range, including but not limited to Clayton, The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, and Island Park region, including but not limited to Dubois, Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, Ashton Hill, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.