Snow showers tonight before we dry up on Monday

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue across the region until conditions finally start to dry up in the late night and overnight hours. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures go down into the teens.



TOMORROW: Stray snow showers are possible across the mountain tops, but overall, we should see a dry, partly to mostly cloudy day for us for all of Monday. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will slightly increase into the lower 30's.



LONG TERM: Snow showers will be back in the region for Tuesday evening continuing into Wednesday with some valley rain showers possible too. Leftover isolated and stray snow showers are leftover for Thursday and Friday before more scattered snow showers return on next Sunday. Winds will be mostly light throughout the week. High temperatures increase more into the middle of the week with high's in the upper 30's and lower 40's in time for Wednesday. The high's mostly stay put in the upper 30's and lower 40's into next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING for The Frank Church Wilderness, Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Lost River Range, including but not limited to Clayton, The Beaverhead Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, and Island Park region, including but not limited to Monida Pass, Dubois, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, and Ashton Hill.