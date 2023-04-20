Rain and snow for Friday with gusty winds

Scattered snow overnight with lows in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Friday, we’ll see rain, snow, for the morning and some thunderstorms possibly in the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM FRIDAY: