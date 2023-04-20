Skip to Content
Local Forecast
today at 4:39 PM
Rain and snow for Friday with gusty winds

KIFI Weather

Scattered snow overnight with lows in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Friday, we’ll see rain, snow, for the morning and some thunderstorms possibly in the afternoon. A high temperature in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM FRIDAY:

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
    on ridge tops and elevations above passes, and 2 to 5 inches
    below. Winds gusting to around 30 MPH.
  • WHERE…South Hills/Albion Mountains, Marsh and Arbon
    Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Blackfoot
    Mountains, Caribou Range, and Big Hole Mountains, including
    Malad and Pine Creek Passes.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 PM Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

